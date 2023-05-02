The Williston High School softball team has been firing on all cylinders the last two weeks.
The Coyotes went on a win streak backed by big wins in which both sides of the field were clicking. The Coyotes have won six straight and are currently in third in the WDA a 6-2 conference record, 6-6 overall.
“I think seeing Minot Dickinson and Beulah, they have some of the best pitching in the state," Coyotes coach Jesse Stundal said. "So seeing that has really helped us put some runs on the board over the course of these last six games. Defensively, we are clicking, the girls are making plays, they are comfortable in their positions. Our pitchers are throwing strikes and keeping us in games.”
The team has scored 74 runs in the six games and has only allowed 15 runs.
"We all have been working hard; we have fun," said shortstop Jaidyn Nass, a junior. "We know our defense is there to back up pitchers and kind of know who can get on base when we need it.”
Senior pitcher Caeleigh Goodman has been getting better with every start, firing the ball in the strike zone for a majority of her pitches. In her last start against Turtle Mountain Community, Goodman pitched a complete game, striking out six batters. Fifty-one of her 63 pitches were strikes. In her start before that, a win against Watford City, 40 of her 54 pitches were strikes. Although she has been on fire in the circle, one of her goals for the remainder of the season is to improve her batting average and to stay focused on the mound.
"My goals are to get a better batting average and keep pitching my strikes'" Goodman said. "I have been doing really well, throwing a lot of strikes during games and less balls, less hits. Keep working hard and trusting each other. Know that we have a defense behind us so if we make a mistake, we can pick each other right up, so we just gotta keep doing that.”
A big part of the Coyotes offense is junior Aaliyah Bertelsen. Bertelsen, a catcher, has five home runs and 18 RBIs. The big factor for the team's success is that everyone on the team is hitting well, taking the pressure off the defense. Bertelsen believes communication has been one of the biggest reasons for the team finding their groove.
“It’s definitely how much we can talk to each other now that we all trust each other, to make good throws and to make good fielding," Bertelsen said. "Our bats have gotten a lot better. We make way more contact with the ball. We all know that if we have confidence in the box, then everyone can hit the ball.”
The team's goal for the remainder of the season is to keep the momentum going. Currently third in the WDA, the team is working toward securing at least a No. 4 seed to make it to state, Stundal said.
The Coyotes' next home game will be against fourth-place Dickinson on Thursday.