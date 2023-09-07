The Williston High School girl's Cross Country team, pictured here, recently placed seventh out of 78 teams at a meet in Sioux Falls on September 1. “It was an awesome confidence booster," said their coach, Chase Gregory.
Williston High School Girls Cross Country competed against some of the best teams across the Midwest in the Augustana Twilight Classic on September 1 in Sioux Falls.
The Coyotes performed well against the competition placing seventh out of a total 78 teams who participated. Some of the best teams around the area competed in the event. States such as Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota all brought teams to the event.
The event was over multiple days and had three levels of competition racing -- JV, varsity, and college -- throughout the weekend. Williston had the opportunity to get experience running in a big event while competing in a race with more than 300 athletes vying for the first-place finish. Head Coach of Williston High School Girls Cross Country Chase Gregory believes the girls took a lot away from the race.
“The runners definitely did; it was eye opening for them," Gregory said. "They can go to the next level if they want to. They got to see a lot of their alumni, they got to see three of their ex-teammates run at the college level. So, it was kind of an eye-opening experience that if they want to do this then they can.”
Along with seeing that competing at the next level can be done. The Coyotes also learned how to race in big events such as the Augustana Twilight.
“It is also good because they get in that big race mentality for state, they can see something bigger than our state meet," Gregory said. "They see this is what happens when there are this many girls going, how they are going to get into the race, how they are going to pass.”
Competing with some of the best teams around the Midwest and being successful, the defending champions gained more confidence as they returned home.
“It was an awesome confidence booster. Seventh place out of 78 teams it’s an awesome experience. And also, they get used to a big time meet, so that kind of helps too they get to run with runners with them. They have a ton of people cheering them on, too,” Gregory said.
Harley Jeannotte, an eighth grader competing on varsity this season, had a fun experience as a team. She believes that when the Coyotes are running together, they are hard to beat.
“It was really fun… I think we did really good, I think we do good in packs together, the Williston girls. We know how to run the race well, we know when to pack up, we know when to spread away from each other," Jeannotte said.
Racing and competing at the varsity level at a young age is an impressive feat on its own. But to compete and finish the race is all the more impressive. While things get tough in a race, Jeannotte likes to think about after the race rather than the moment itself.
“I think what can you do after the race, think about what can happen after the race. Just think about what’s happening after the race and just power through it," Jeannotte said. "Focus on how fast you are going right now and how fast you could be going.”
The experience instilled confidence in the young Jeannotte that she can compete at this level and with the best.
“I think I have a lot of confidence when it comes to that. I do get nervous a lot, but I think of it as ‘I can do it. I made it to this level; I can do better things,'” Jeannotte said.
The Coyotes are in the midst of another successful season this year. In the team's first meet of the season on August 26, the Coyotes took first place. Williston is currently ranked number 1 in the North Dakota High School Activities ND Coaches Poll and had three athletes ranked in the top ten in the state. Cambree Moss ranked third, Dru Zander fifth, and Angela Wold ninth.
The Coyotes will travel to Glendive for their next competition this Friday, September 8.