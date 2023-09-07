WHS Girls XC 23

The Williston High School girl's Cross Country team, pictured here, recently placed seventh out of 78 teams at a meet in Sioux Falls on September 1. “It was an awesome confidence booster," said their coach, Chase Gregory. 

 North Dakota High School Activities Association

Williston High School Girls Cross Country competed against some of the best teams across the Midwest in the Augustana Twilight Classic on September 1 in Sioux Falls.

The Coyotes performed well against the competition placing seventh out of a total 78 teams who participated. Some of the best teams around the area competed in the event. States such as Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota all brought teams to the event. 



