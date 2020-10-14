A lot is on the line for Williston High School’s football team, as well as its opponent, on Friday, Oct. 16.
For Williston, it is looking for a win on the season, and the time to do so is running out fast. With only two games left (including Friday’s game), the Coyotes need to have everything working as soon as possible to get some wins before season’s end.
The visiting team, Mandan, will have motivation to earn the victory for its journey to make the postseason; if Mandan wins, it will have a greater possibility of keeping its postseason chances alive.
Mandan is not alone, however, as Minot is also looking to keep its postseason chances alive, so Mandan will likely have the gas pedal pushed down all the way to the floor to not fall behind Minot in the postseason race.
So far this season, Mandan is 2-3 and Minot is 1-4, so if Mandan loses and Minot wins, Mandan will have to compete in a foot race in the final week to keep its hopes of a postseason appearance alive.
On top of that, Mandan plays against Jamestown (3-1) in the final week of the regular season, so the Braves do not want to be in a spot where they have to beat a better team to clinch a postseason spot.
Although Mandan has a lot of motivation to win, Williston does have a bit of history on its side.
It is Williston’s Homecoming game on Friday, which in itself brings more energy and motivation and magic than other games.
But more than that, history is on the Coyotes’ side.
Last season for its Homecoming game, Williston hosted Jamestown and won the game, 27-21. The Coyotes got off to a slow start, but they came back and scored late in the fourth quarter to win the game.
They say history repeats itself, so if Williston can get everything to go right and play its best game of the year Friday, another Homecoming win, and the first of the season, may be in the near future for the Coyotes.
The key, though, will be establishing themselves early on because Mandan knows how important the game is for its postseason chances, and any amount of momentum or dominance the Braves get will only help them keep on driving.