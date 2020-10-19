The Williston High School football team will have another chance to get a win on Wednesday, Oct. 21 when they face the Minot Magicians at the Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot.
The Coyotes and the Magicians won't be making it to the playoffs this year, according to the Western Dakota Association website, but both teams are looking to finish their season on a good note.
Minot leads over Williston by just one game. The Magicians are 1-5 right now while the Coyotes are 0-5 after they lost to Mandan on Oct. 16, giving Mandan a chance to compete for a playoff spot.
Minot is tied with Dickinson (1-5) for second to last place and Williston is in last place.
Minot's sole win came after the Magicians shut-out Dickinson 23-0 on Sept. 18. And Dickinson's sole win was when they defeated Williston 35-3.
Unfortunately, the odds are stacked against Williston. But a win could be possible if the Coyotes focus on two things—blocking and throwing the ball.
The Magicians have had a decent defense this season; they've given up fewer points to the better teams like Century and Legacy, than those teams have scored against others.
With that in mind, Coyotes' quarterback Kadin Finders is going to need a lot of help from his offensive line if he wants to gain yards.
The Coyotes have notoriously run the ball this season, with running back JJ Williams on the carry, as opposed to throwing it.
Williams is an outstanding running back and this plan of action could work only it hasn't been entirely successful for the Coyotes.
Williams can't gain more than five or 10 yards at a time because he doesn't have protection from his offensive line.
It's the same story for Finders, who can't seem to buy enough time to find an open receiver and throw the ball down the field.
Offensively speaking, the Coyotes' best bet is protection—in other words, throwing themselves at and blocking Minot's defense with as much force as they can and for as long as they can so Finders, Williams and rising star Sawyer Hanson can do their jobs.
As for the Coyotes' defensive line, they will need to hone in on stops and putting pressure on Minot's quarterback.
Although it may not seem like it at first, the Coyotes' defense has improved since the first few games of the season when it comes to form and knowing where they have to be when the ball snaps.
Now, they can work on being faster and communicating with one another.
By putting all those pieces together, they should have the opportunity to put pressure on Minot's quarterback if they help at least one person break through the pocket.
Edens Dumervil has shined on the Coyotes' defensive line this season and could be that person. He's made numerous tackles, several sacks and he's fast to move in on quarterbacks and ball carriers.
However, one lineman can't stop an entire offense. He will need help from others like fellow seniors and linemen, Corban Icenogle, Brandon Harden, Quentin Glueckert and Kole Mack.
Additionally, if the defensive linemen can pressure the quarterback into making bad throws, the defensive backs can intercept the passes.
In general, if they concentrate on stopping Minot's offense and putting pressure on the quarterback, they could make significant waves in the game.
When it comes down to it, the Coyotes have talent and they have skills.
It is difficult to win games when the team is significantly smaller than all the other teams in the conference not just in size but in numbers as well.
Additionally, Williston is a relatively young team with 23 sophomores (including two freshmen) and 21 juniors and seniors. There are only 11 total seniors.
This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Williston has the opportunity to be a better team in the years to come if they have the motivation and drive to be.
As for the rest of the AAA conference, Bismarck High and Century will face off to see who wins the AAA WDA regular season title on Wednesday.
Both schools are undefeated and the deciding game will start at 7 p.m. at Bismarck High School.
Mandan, Jamestown and Legacy remain in contention for the final two playoff spots.
Mandan (3-3) hosts Jamestown (3-2) while Legacy (3-3) travels to Dickinson (1-5).
In AA, Watford City will head to Beulah and St. Mary's travels to Stanley for the last games.