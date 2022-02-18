WHS boys hockey

Williston's goalie Mason Haugenoe, No. 1, and Williston's Riley Erickson, No. 2, try to stop Mandan from scoring during a Jan. 7 game.

 Photo courtesy of the WDA

The Williston High School boys hockey team was met with a heart-breaking season-end after the West Region Tournament Friday.

The Coyotes, who were No. 5 in the WDA, were upset by Mandan, the No. 9 seed in the West Region Loser-Out match.

They lost 5-2 against Mandan.

Williston faced Mandan after first losing to Bismarck in the quarterfinals, which was on Thursday, Feb. 17.

They lost to Bismarck 6-4.

Feb. 18 Game vs. Mandan

Friday’s game had an unusual start at least for the Coyotes.

Williston and Mandan didn’t score at all in the first period, but Williston still remained scoreless in the second period as well.

Mandan picked up four goals in the second period, earning a 4-0 lead.

Williston’s Ashton Collings finally found the back of the net in the third period after he scored unassisted early on in the period.

Not long after Williston brought the score 4-2 when Riley Erickson, assisted by Chase Collings and Ashton Collings, scored.

Williston was unable to catch up in time, and with less than a minute left in the game, Mandan scored its fifth and final goal.

It was a tough game for the Coyotes, still they had 33 shots on goal compared to Mandan’s 21.

Williston’s Mason Haugenoe was goaltender and made the 17 saves of the night.

F

eb. 17 Game vs. Bismarck

Williston lost a close match to a higher seed in the West Region Quarterfinals.

Losing by only two goals, Williston kept Bismarck on their toes throughout the game.

For example, Williston scored twice in the first period thanks to Connor Ekblad (who was assisted by Riley Erickson) and Jackson Ekblad (who was unassisted).

The Coyotes started the second period with a 2-1 lead over Bismarck, but the Demons tied things up just eight minutes in.

Williston broke the tie when Ashton Collings scored unassisted with minutes left in the period.

Now leading 3-2, the Coyotes were in a good spot up until Bismarck scored about two minutes into the final period.

The Demons scored two more times, back-to-back, to take a swift 5-2 lead.

Williston came back when Jackson Ekblad scored (assisted by Chase Collings), but when Bismarck scored its sixth goal at about nine minutes in the third, the Coyotes couldn’t catch up in time.

Despite the result, the Coyotes played well against Bismarck.

Haugenoe also had a great game, making 43 saves overall.

The Coyotes fought hard in both games and had an incredible season regardless of the weekend’s outcome.

