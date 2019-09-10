"We believe that we have a lot of talent at the skill positions and realize that each of them bring a unique skill set to help win football games."
Those are the words Williston Coyotes head football coach Andy Mock used to describe his team's offensive production through the first two games of the season. On Aug. 30, Williston rolled up 41 points against Watford City en route to a season opening shutout victory. Then on Sept. 6, the Coyotes followed up that performance with a convincing 33-8 road victory against Grand Forks Central.
A key reason for Williston's success on offense has been the emergence of senior quarterback Charlie Whitlock. Through two games, Whitlock has accumulated five passing touchdowns and three rushing scores. According to Mock, his starting signal-caller has a firm grasp of the offense at this point in his development.
"Charlie has grown physically and mentally. His understanding of the offense has grown and he puts us in good offensive situations," Mock told the Williston Herald.
From a defensive standpoint, the Coyotes have also been extremely productive early this season, forcing opposing offenses into difficult situations. Coach Mock believes there has been major contributions from all three levels of the defense, including the front line, linebackers and secondary.
"Senior safety Kyle Miller has been doing a nice job communicating assignments to the rest of the group, and I think our defensive line play has been good thus far," he said.
Connor Murphy, Rowdy Zealley, Brandon Harden, Aidan Murphy and Evan Ralph also have all shown that they know their positions and know what is expected, Mock added.
"They have done a great job playing within our system and producing results," he said. "I also think our senior linebackers Caleb Doeden, Denver Sheets, Camdin Miller and Jimmy Barlow have done a nice job executing our defense so far."
Although Williston has had great success to begin the 2019 campaign, the Coyotes football coach believes his club needs to continue to improve in all facets of the game. This is particularly true as the competition level increases later in season.
Up next, the Coyotes are scheduled for a road matchup against the Bismarck Demons (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 13.
Bismarck is coming off an undefeated 2018 season in which they were able to capture the Class AAA state championship. In order to go into hostile territory and come out with a victory against the WDA perennial powerhouse, Mock says playing mistake-free football is paramount to Williston's success.
"The last two weeks didn't go their way, but Bismarck is a very talented group, and they are always a well-coached and disciplined team," the Coyotes football mentor continues. "We must eliminate our mistakes in all aspects of the game, and we must capitalize on their mistakes, and put ourselves in winning situations."