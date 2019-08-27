For the fourth time in five meets this season, the Williston Coyotes rang up a third place finish.
At the Tom O’Leary Golf Course, in Bismarck, the Coyotes took third in the Century Invite, on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Battling precipitation, as well as strong wind gusts, Williston still managed to shoot a team score of 356 on the day. Only second place Minot (342) and first place Bismarck Century (341) outperformed the Coyotes in the adverse conditions.
Williston was led by the Carmichael sisters as both golfers shot matching scores of 87 on the day. Meanwhile, teammate Chesni Strand ended the competition two strokes behind that pace with an 89.
In the junior varsity ranks, three Williston players, Sam Grasser (93), Tegan Graham (95) and Scout Graham (108) all shot their personal bests despite the tough weather.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Williston is scheduled to compete in the St. Mary’s Invite at the Riverwood Golf Course, also located in Bismarck.