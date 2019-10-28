On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Williston Coyotes compiled a team score of 178, good for seventh place in a 10-team field at the Mandan Invite. Meanwhile, Bismarck Century was the overall winner of the competition, tallying a team score of 495.
For the Coyotes, Marissa Branham continued her stellar sophomore season by placing first in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in 2:16.68. She also notched a fourth place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.01.
As for WHS senior Torgun Knudsen, she completed the 100-yard backstroke with a third place time of 1:04.52.
In relay competition, Branham, Knudsen, Ellie Schmit and Demi Peterson earned a fourth place finish in the 400-yard freestyle (3:53.61), as well as a fourth place finish in the 200-yard medley (1:55.24).
The next schedule event for Williston is slated to take place at the Dickinson Invite on Saturday, Nov. 2.