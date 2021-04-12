The Williston boys track and field team finished fourth overall following the April 10 Kiwanis Invite in Bismarck.
Seven teams competed at the meet and Williston finished with 69 points.
Century was in first place with 283 points, Bismarck was in second with 180 points, Dickinson was third with 79 points, then Williston, Mandan was fifth with 35 points, St. Mary's was sixth with 34 points and Watford City was seventh with 16 points.
The Coyotes also had several individual first place finishes and others finish in the top 10 in different events.
Head coach Alex Gilbertson said in email that highlights from the meet started with the 3200m relay team placing second and qualifying for the state track meet.
The members of that running team were Fynn Krenz, Gunnar Alvarado, James Powers and Ethan Moe.
Krenz, Alvarado, and Moe were also state qualifiers in the 3200 meter run later in the meet.
Another highlight was the 400m relay team placing second and narrowly missing the state qualifying standard by .01 second.
Those relay members were JJ Williams, Cutter Jones, Malaki Sik and JD Williams.
Top 10 Finishes
- In the 100 meter dash, JD Williams finished in ninth place with a final time of 11.77 seconds. His older brother, JJ Williams, missed the top 10 and finished in 11th place with a final time of 11.98 seconds.
- Jones finished fourth in the 200 meters with a final time of 23.26 seconds.
- Logan Dangerfield finished in 10th place in the 400 meter dash. His finals time was 56.18 seconds.
- Camden Jasmin placed second in the 800 meter run, finishing the race in 2 minutes and 11.32 seconds. In the same event, Ivan Askim finished fourth with a final time of 2 minutes and 12.97 seconds. Charles Hardcastle placed sixth with a final time of 2 minutes and 15.37 seconds.
- Jasmin finished fifth in the 1600 meter run with a final time of 4 minutes and 46.83 seconds. Askim finished right behind him with a final time of 4 minutes and 47.61 seconds, and Hardcastle finished in ninth with a final time of 4 minutes and 54.65 seconds.
- In the 3200 meter run, Alvarado finished in sixth place with a final time of 9 minutes and 57.77 seconds. Moe was in eighth place with 9 minutes and 58.71 seconds and Krenz was ninth place with 9 minutes and 59.71 seconds.
- Aiden Zugg finished in eighth place in the 110 meter hurdles with a final time of 20.65 seconds.
- Jones finished in sixth place in the 300 meter hurdles with a final time of 42.89 seconds.
- Williston placed second in the 4x100 meter relay with a final time of 45.45 seconds. JJ Williams, Jones, Sik and JD Williams ran this relay.
- Williston placed fourth in the 4.200 meter relay with a final time of 1 minute and 38.38 seconds. Logan Knox, Calin Hanson, Brady Powell and Sik ran this relay.
- Williston placed second in the 4x400 meter relay with a final time of 3 minutes and 40.76 seconds. Hanson, Dangerfield, Alvarado and Jones ran this relay.
- Williston placed second in the 4x800 meter relay with a final time of 8 minutes and 15.74 seconds. Krenz, Alvarado, Powers and Moe ran this relay.
- JD Williams placed fifth in the long jump.
- Andrew Halland placed 10th in the triple jump.
The JV team also competed at the invite and finished fifth overall with 66.5 points out of seven schools.