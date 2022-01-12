The Williston High School boys swimming and diving team placed fourth at its home invite on Jan. 8.
Six teams competed, Williston included, and the Coyotes finished with 368 combined points following 12 events.
Williston also saw several top 10 finishes, including one first place finish.
Kolden Kringen, a junior on the team, finished first in the 200 yard IM. His finals time was 2 minutes and 3.84 seconds.
He also placed second in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing the event in 56.69 seconds.
Other members of the team also placed relatively high during the invite.
In the 200 yard medley relay, the Coyotes had two relay teams place in the top 10.
Relay Team A consisting of Caleb Osborn, Kringen, Camden Ekblad-Lundby and Tyler Jorgenson placed third. They finished the relay in just under two minutes.
Relay Team B consisting of Hunter Haugen, Hunter Hart, Isaiah Schug and Adam March placed ninth.
Two Coyotes placed in the top 10 in the 200 yard freestyle.
Ethan Babcock placed fifth finishing the race in 2 minutes and .1 seconds. Osborn placed eighth with a finals time of 2 minutes and 4.24 seconds.
Ekblad-Lundby placed third overall in the 50 yard freestyle, finishing in 23.75 seconds.
Schug also competed in the 50 yard freestyle and placed ninth. His finals time was 25.58 seconds.
Jorgenson and Ethan Babcock finished back-to-back in the 100 yard freestyle.
Jorgenson placed third with a time of 51.59 seconds, Babcock finished fourth with a time of 53.45 seconds and Schug finished in 10th place with a time of 56.88 seconds.
Ekblad-Lundby was in the water again for the 500 yard freestyle and placed fourth overall while Haugen placed ninth.
Ekblad-Lundby’s time in the eighth event was 5 minutes and 16.52 seconds and Haugen’s time was 5 minutes and 43.15 seconds.
Williston placed fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
Hart, Schug, Nathan Hill and Ethan Babcock were on the fifth place relay team, finishing the event in 1 minute and 43.89 seconds.
The Coyotes also came in 10th place in the same event. Relay Team B consisting of Ryker Fitzgerald, Breyson Gilbertson, Zach Budd and Charlie Hardcastle finished the race in 1 minute and 48.75 seconds.
Jorgenson and Osborn placed in the 100 yard backstroke. Jorgenson finished second in 1 minute and .11 seconds while Osborn finished sixth finishing in 1 minute and 2.22 seconds.
Hart also placed in the 100 yard breaststroke. He finished seventh with a time of 1 minute and 13 seconds.
Williston capped off the competition with a second place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Relay Team A consisting of Kringen, Ethan Babcock, Ekblad-Lundby and Jorgenson finished the relay in 3 minutes and 27.85 seconds.
The Coyotes will be in Minot on Jan. 22 for a meet against the Magi starting at 11 a.m.