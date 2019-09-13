On Friday, Sept. 13, the Williston Coyotes (1-9) looked to snap their losing skid against the Mandan Braves (9-2) at Jon Cole Gymnasium. However, Williston was beaten by the Braves 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-15). Up next for the Coyotes, they will face Bismarck Century at home on Sept. 14.
Bismarck Century 3, Watford City 0
Also on Friday evening, Century hosted Watford City, and defeated the Wolves 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-15). Emma Mogen collected a team leading four kills for Watford City, and Madison Spacner had three kills of her own.
Trenton 3, Alexander 1
Meanwhile, the Trenton Tigers had a road match against the Alexander Comets on Thursday, Sept. 12, and came away with a four-set victory (22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13). Trenton now owns a 2-0 mark in District 15 competition on the year.
For the Tigers, Jacee Turcotte had 14 kills and three blocks. Alexa St. Pierre contributed with three aces, six kills, and 20 assists. Also for Trenton, Taytum Kreil had three aces, six kills, and 15 assists. Up next, the Tigers will compete in the Glenburn Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14.