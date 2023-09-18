WHS Football 23

The Coyotes defense rallies together for the tackle. 

Williston High School Football was back at home against Mandan on Friday after playing their last three games on the road.

The Coyotes entered the game 0-4 and looked to get the first win of the season in front of an electrified home crowd. 

Isiah St. Romain awaits the kick he would eventually take to the endzone. 
Colter Azbell gets distance from the cornerback on a pass play. 
Braydon Lund attempts to juke the defender.
St. Romain attempts the bring down the contested catch. 
Austin Hodnefield attempts the kick.


