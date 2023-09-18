Williston High School Football was back at home against Mandan on Friday after playing their last three games on the road.
The Coyotes entered the game 0-4 and looked to get the first win of the season in front of an electrified home crowd.
After beginning the season with a close 24-20 loss against Grand Forks, the Coyotes have not scored more than six points in a single game throughout their previous three road games and were outscored 85-18 in those three games. Heading into Friday, the Coyotes looked to open up their offense while containing early scoring from the opposing offense.
Coyote fans packed the stands in anticipation for the second Williston football home game of the season and held the energy throughout the game. Williston fed off of the energy as they began the game with intensity.
Mandan would score the first two touchdowns of the game from Mandan Quarterback Hudsen Sheldon passes. The Williston determination and poise would not let them lose focus. Despite the early scores Williston would match a long touchdown of their own from a 42-yard touchdown from Wide Receiver Isiah St. Romain thrown by Quarterback Alex Blume. Blume would finish with 165 total passing yards with a touchdown.
The Coyote defense came up big in the second quarter with a Jaiden Tanner 29-yard pick six that would bring Williston within two points at halftime 14-12.
Coming out of the break, the Braves scored a touchdown run off a slow and methodical drive. With what seemed to be a momentum building touchdown drive for the Braves they lined up for the kickoff with St. Romain back to receive. St. Romain awaited the kick knowing he only needed one break. The Braves would kick it to the lone returner as St. Romain would pick his holes and explode for a 60-yard touchdown return that caused an eruption from the crowd that brought the Coyotes back within three points in a blink of an eye.
Unfortunately for the Coyotes that would be the last of the offense scored in the game as Mandan would gain momentum from their ground and pound game plan in the second half and scored four rushing touchdowns to put the game out of reach. Williston would lose the game 49-18 and move to 0-5 for the year.
The Coyotes split the remaining four games of the season home and away. Williston will be at home for their next two games against Bismarck Legacy and Century before heading on the road for the remainder of the season.
Rushing Stats:
Owen Kok: 6 rushes 15 yards
Blume: 7 rushes 11 yards
St. Romain: 2 rushes 11 yards
Walker Michael: 3 rushes 12 yards
Passing Stats:
Alex Blume: 14-24 165 yards 1 TD 1 INT
Receiving Stats:
St. Romain: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD
Jaiden Tanner: 3 catches, 35 yards
Colter Azbell: 1 catch, 12 yards
Brayden Lund: 2 catches, 35 yards
Michael: 2 catches, 2 yards
Tackle Leaders:
Kaleb Minten, 6; Matt Schmit, 6; Kok, 5; Mason Hurst, 4
