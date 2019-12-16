The Williston boys and girls hockey clubs suffered losses against the Jamestown Bluejays at the Agri-Sports Complex on Dec. 14. While the boys lost their game 6-5, the Coyote girls squad lost their matchup by a final score of 4-1.
In the boys contest, things started out poorly for Williston as the Bluejays built a 4-0 lead by the second period. Then, Kyle Mischke gave the Coyotes their first goal of the game courtesy of an assist by Hayden Bergstrom 11 minutes and 22 seconds into the second.
Following a Jamestown goal early in the third to make the score 5-1 in favor of the Bluejays, Williston mounted a massive comeback, scoring four consecutive goals to tie the game at 5-5. Of late those goals, it was Mischke who accounted for three them for the Coyotes, giving him a third period hat trick, and four goals total for the game.
In the final minute with the game tied, it was Jamestown's Hunter Nelson who put an end to the Coyotes' comeback bid as he netted the game winner against Williston goalie Leif Ekblad. By virtue of the loss, Williston overall record falls to 3-3 on the year, and their conference record now stands at 2-2. They are scheduled to compete at home against Bismarck on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Meanwhile in the girls game, the Coyotes lost by their closest margin of the year thus far, 4-1 to the Bluejays. Each team scored a goal in the first period with Hailey Krieger scoring the Williston goal on an assist from Jocelyn Nass and Karrin Rustand. At 0-5, Williston will look for their first win of the year in their next home contest against Mandan on Friday, Dec. 20.