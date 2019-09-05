On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Williston Coyotes were defeated at home by the Dickinson Midgets, 3-0 (25-21, 25-8, 25-19). While Dickinson improves their season mark to 4-4, Williston drops to 1-7 on the year.
The first set was highly competitive with Coyote players such as senior Brooklyn Douglas and junior Macenzie Russell making a number of plays at the net, both offensively, as well as defensively to keep points alive. After trailing for much of the first set, Williston rallied to a 14-12 advantage on the scoreboard. Eventually, Dickinson wrestled back control to take the set, 25-21.
Things did not go Williston’s way in the second as Dickinson dominated throughout, winning the set 25-8. With their backs against the wall in the third set, the Coyotes made matters interesting down the stretch, but the Midgets would go on to win the set 25-19 and clinch the road victory in Jon Cole Gymnasium.
The Coyotes are scheduled for their next home match against Bismarck St. Mary’s on Friday, Sept. 6.