WHS Football | 2021 Game 2

Williston's Jasper Ladue tries to intercept a pass from Century's Trayton Hinderer during a Sept. 3 home game at Legends Field. Neither caught the ball and the pass was incomplete.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School football team lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 3. 

It was a tough game with an evener tougher opponent, and the Coyotes couldn't find their way down the field to score.

The Coyotes will look for redemption next Friday when they take on Mandan on the road. 

