Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Williston's Jasper Ladue tries to intercept a pass from Century's Trayton Hinderer during a Sept. 3 home game at Legends Field. Neither caught the ball and the pass was incomplete. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School football team lost 66-0 to Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 3. It was a tough game with an evener tougher opponent, and the Coyotes couldn't find their way down the field to score.The Coyotes will look for redemption next Friday when they take on Mandan on the road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coyote Williston High School Football Team Sport Opponent Game Field Redemption Century Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 23 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data 2 accused of selling pain pills Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Kenneth Carlson, 60 Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Angie Jacobson, 56 Veterans react and remember as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back