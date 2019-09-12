On a damp and gloomy night for soccer, the Williston Coyotes fell to the Bismarck Legacy Sabers, 1-0 at Legends Field on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Like Williston’s previous game on Tuesday evening, the opposing strikers for Legacy set the tone early and pressured the Coyote defense. However, Williston was able to keep Legacy off the scoreboard for much of the first half.
At the 32:46 mark, play was stopped as junior Williston Caleb Babcock sustained an injury. Appearing to favor his right leg, Babcock was helped off the field and received a round of applause from faithful Coyote crowd. Babcock returned to the Williston lineup later in the contest.
Eventually, Legacy broke the scoreless tie to take a 1-0 advantage before halftime. In the second half, Legacy added two more goals to secure the 3-0 road win. While Legacy improves its season record to 4-3-2, Williston still searches for its first win of the season. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Coyotes are scheduled for their next contest at Mandan.