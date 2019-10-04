On Friday, Oct. 4, the visiting Williston Coyotes (3-3) took on the Bismarck Legacy Sabers (4-2), and lost a hard fought grudge match for field position in a low scoring affair, 17-14.
With neither team able to score in the first quarter, junior Legacy kicker T.J. Seidel drew first blood with a short field goal to make the score 3-0 in favor of the Sabers with 3:56 remaining in the half.
Later in the quarter, a two-yard touchdown from Williston senior quarterback Charlie Whitlock was sandwiched in between two Legacy touchdowns to give the Sabers a 17-7 lead at the break.
The second half featured more stingy defense from both teams with the two opposing clubs refusing to give an inch of real estate. With 3:06 to go in the game, Whitlock accounted for the only scoring play of the half by either team as he found an open Kyle Miller on a Coyote touchdown connection which made the tally 17-14.
Unfortunately for Williston, their onside kick following the score was unsuccessful, and Legacy was able to maintain possession and run out the clock, securing the victory. Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to host Dickinson on Friday, Oct. 11.