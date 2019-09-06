Although the Williston Coyotes were highly competitive in their Sept. 6 matchup with the Bismarck Demons, they came up just short by a final score of 5-4.
In the No. 2 and No. 3 singles positions, Williston sophomores Colby Nehring and Mason Haugenoe continued their recent string of strong play as their recorded straight set victories. While Nehring was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Bismarck senior Noah Fettig, Haugenoe notched a 6-1, 6-0 win over Adam Vasichek.
In doubles competition, Williston’s No. 1 duo of Parker Rude and Haugenoe registered a three-set win over Fettig and Lucas Schell, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The Coyotes also had a winning combination with their No. 2 team as Nehring and Raleigh Martin were 6-4, 6-2 winners over Bismarck’s Vasichek and Isaiah Koch.
Afterwards, Coyotes head coach Heath Glenn acknowledged his club’s superb effort in doubles, but knows there is still room for improvement in singles competition. “While we played well in doubles, we struggled in singles,” Glenn told the Williston Herald. “It took a while for the boys to get their legs under them, unfortunately when things began to click it was too little too late. We have a short period of rest and we’ll regroup and be ready to battle next week.”
With just one win on the season thus far, the Coyotes will look to regroup in their next scheduled matchup against Bismarck Century on Thursday, Sept. 12.