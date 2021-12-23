2021-2022 WHS boys hockey team photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School boys hockey team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

Williston is on a two-game losing streak after falling 3-1 to Bottineau-Rugby at home Dec. 21. 

The game was bound to be a difficult match-up especially after neither team scored in the first period.

Here's a look at the stats, which were posted on the WDA website and current as of Dec. 23.  

First Period: No scoring

Second Period: 2. W, Ashton Collings (Jackson Ekblad, Landon Thiessen), 13:46

Third Period: 2. B-R, Alex Lorenz (Macen Heisler, Matt Olson), :27; 3. B-R, Matt Olson (Lorenz, Lane Tiffany), 4:50; 4. B-R, Colton Getzlaff (unassisted), 16:32 (en)

Goalie Saves: B-R: Easton Freeman, 6-8-12- 26; W: Mason Haugenoe, 7-8-5-20

Notes: Bottineau-Rugby scored three third period goals...Williston dropped its second consecutive home game.

Records: Bottineau-Rugby, 3-3-0-0 Overall; 3-1-0-0 WDA; Williston, 4-2-0-0 Overall; 2- 2-0-0 WDA

