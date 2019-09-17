The student-athletes of the Williston Coyotes cross country team are used to performing under the pressure of competition. On Thursday, Sept. 19, they will be performing for a far greater cause.
As part of suicide prevention awareness month, Williston’s middle school and high school cross country athletes will participate in a group run to raise awareness and funds for the growing problem of adolescent suicide.
According to event organizer Katie Shannon, a private provider for mental health services in Williston, the adolescent suicide rate in the United States has increased by 47 percent since 2000, and is the second-leading cause of death among individuals from 10-24 years old. Working in the mental health sector for 17 years, the Williston native says depression and suicidal thoughts are very treatable conditions.
“The goal of this run is to bring more attention to this problem, and to tell people it is OK to look for help,” Shannon tells the Williston Herald. “We want to give people who may be in trouble the tools they need to get support.”
Shannon reveals she got the idea to have a suicide prevention fundraiser with the Coyotes cross country team because her daughter, Keira, is a seventh grade runner for WMS. Part of the proceeds of the run will go towards the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
The run will begin at approximately 5:30 at the baseball and softball field area of Williston State College, and will conclude at Deja Brew, located in downtown Williston, where donations will be accepted for the event. In addition, the run will last for 12 minutes, which as Shannon explains, is a very significant number for the cause.
“On average, one person dies by way of suicide every 12 minutes in the United States. I think that by having a large group of about 70 kids coming out and showing their concern, it is a big step in the right direction and we can help change things in our community,” Shannon adds.