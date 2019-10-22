On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Williston Coyotes boys cross country program will have an opportunity to defend their Class A state championship at the Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.
Heading into the competition, Williston cross country head coach Shane Wahlstrom is particularly excited because his team's top five finishers at state last year; Micade Shumway, Gunnar Alvarado, Fynn Krenz, Leif Larsen and Wil Olson are all slated to participate. As Wahlstrom tells the Williston Herald, this core group of experienced runners already know what it takes to become champions.
"There is no panic in these guys. They realize what is at stake," Wahlstrom says. "They are so experienced and organized, and always willing to give their best for their teammates."
Shumway, who recently won the NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete Award, will be expected to lead Williston's charge for a second straight state title. Additionally, coach Wahlstrom is looking for Alvarado, a junior, and Krenz, a freshman, to also be major contributors. In 2018, Alvarado and Krenz both finished in the top 10 at state. While Alvarado clocked in with a eighth place time of 16:18.63, Krenz took tenth with his time of 16:23.53.
As for Olson, who placed inside the top 25 at state a year ago, Wahlstrom says the senior has gained confidence this year mostly due to a successful spring track season in which he was an all-state finisher in three events.
On the injury front, Larsen, also a senior, has missed time this year due to a hamstring injury. However, the three-sport athlete has returned to the lineup, and was able to secure a top-20 finish at the WDA Regionals on Oct. 15.
As one of Williston's main varsity runners, Larsen has earned praise from his cross country coach for continuing to display great work habits and professionalism while dealing with physical ailments.
"Leif has done everything he has been asked to do while coming back from injury. We have eased him back into training and racing," Wahlstrom continues. "He still has some aches and pains sometimes, but he has always been about helping the team the best he can."
While this year's cross country team has many of the same contributors from last year's club, Wahlstrom says the main difference in the 2019 Coyotes is the fact that Williston has effectively paced themselves better than they did a year ago.
Rather than pushing their bodies to the limit as they did in 2018, the WHS coach believes that his runners have made a concerted effort this year to listen to their bodies more, in an effort to preserve their energy for later in the season. As a result, Wahlstrom thinks his team is more physically prepared for the grueling test of will and endurance they will face in Minot.
"We have improved nicely week by week, and hopefully we can put it all together when it matters most," the Williston running coach adds. "As long as everyone gives their best for the team, there is nothing else we can do, just wear their Coyote jerseys with pride, and end the season with intensity."