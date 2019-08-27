Coming off a 9-28 season a year ago, Williston Coyotes head volleyball coach Rachael Hansana says she expects this year's club to be greatly improved. Her optimism is based on the upperclassmen leadership her club now possesses.
"We have nine seniors, and I'm expecting our leadership to be amazing and on point this year," Hansana told the Williston Herald. "We only have a couple juniors on our team right now, so we're an older team which I think is going to be great because we have more experience rather than trying to rebuild the whole lot."
Among those upperclassmen, Hansana feels Brooklyn Douglas will be a key performer for the club this year. Douglas' all-around skill set, as well as her will to win proves to be a stabilizing influence on teammates, according to the coach.
"She brings quite a bit to the table, she is quite the leader," Hansana says of Douglas. "She rounds up the girls and sets the expectations pretty high. Brooklyn will be on the outside again for us this year, and I think she'll be a great asset because she's not only a great hitter, but she's also a great passer."
Besides Douglas, the Williston volleyball mentor believes Makia Remus and Macenzie Russel will also help the Coyotes rebound from the disappointment of 2018. "I'm expecting big things from my right side setters. I think if we have a strong right side, that could change the game alot for us with our competitors," Hansana adds. "These seniors this year have alot of drive in them, and they are big time competitors, so I think that this year will be a good one and they will be ready to fight."
Overall, Hansana says this year's group has plenty of potential from the freshman, all the way to the senior class. In fact, Hansana reveals a top four placing in WDA is not out of the question for this year's Coyotes. "That would be a very successful season for us, there's alot of room to grow if we stay focused," the coach continues.
Williston's first match of the season will take place on the road as part of the Bismarck Invite on Aug. 30 and 31.