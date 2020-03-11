"I realized pretty early on in the season that we would have a pretty special team."
That is what Williston Coyotes' pee wee hockey coach Rob Shannon said about his group of 11-13 year olds who capped off the 2019-2020 campaign with a record of 37-4 and a state championship in the B1 division of the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association. In fact, Shannon says Williston's first league game of the season, which came against Grand Forks on November 15, gave him the belief that this was going to be a special year.
"Anyone who follows hockey is aware that Grand Forks always has a very strong program," Shannon tells the Williston Herald. "Our team was down after two periods, but came back in the third for the win in that game."
Despite their triumph that day, Williston's road to the state crown came with its share of adversity. During a January road trip, the Coyotes lost handily to their nemesis from Grand Forks 11-5. Following the setback, Shannon reveals that he reminded his club to stay positive, and not to lose trust in one another.
"The team's attitude was not good in that game. Afterwards, I stressed to them that we all need to have a positive attitude and support each other, especially when things are not going our way," Shannon added.
Meanwhile, the first-year pee wee hockey coach credits Williston's strong youth hockey program to high participation numbers. In particular, the "Try Hockey for Free" initiative, a program which allows youngsters to participate in hockey free of charge for their first season, has been well received by those within the community according to Shannon.
"As we all know, hockey can be a very expensive sport. This effort has increased our participation numbers dramatically," the youth hockey mentor adds. "Our mite group (ages 5-8) has seen an increase from around 50 kids six years ago, to approximately 160 currently, so we really are on the right track. I believe building a winning culture will only increase these numbers more going forward."
Looking ahead to the future, coach Shannon believes Williston's success this year may translate into having even more children wanting to play hockey at the youth level. Furthermore, the coach says that the most enjoyable part about being involved with the Coyotes' program is the constant improvement he sees in his players throughout all facets of their lives.
"Team sports are so important in teaching life lessons to these kids in my opinion. It teaches them how to work together, overcome adversity, give your best effort every day, and respect your opponents," Shannon adds.