The Williston High School track and field teams both took first place at the Williston Rescue Indoor Meet on Friday, April 22.
Overall, the boys team finished with a team score of 188 to take first, and the girls team finished with a team score of 149.5 to take first.
Williston also had several individual first-place finishes.
JD Williams placed first in the 60 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.
He also earned a personal record in the 200 meters, finishing it in 24.15 seconds.
And he placed first in the long jump as well, earning a PR for his 22-02.00 jump.
Cutter Jones also placed first in the 400 meters, earning a PR for finishing it in 54.28 seconds. He also placed first in the 60m hurdles, and earned a PR for finishing in 9.80 seconds.
Fynn Krenz placed first in the 800, and earned a PR for finishing in 2 minutes and 2.48 seconds.
Ethan Moe placed first in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 4 minutes and 39.59 seconds.
Additionally, Williston’s 4x800 relay team placed first in the event, finishing it in 8 minutes and 24.60 seconds.
Moe, Askim, Kolden Kringen and Charlie Hardcastle were on the team.
For both the boys and girls team, a lot of Coyote athletes stepped up and recorded some great finishes to lead the way. Against competition from both North Dakota and Montana, the Coyotes did really well.
The Williston girls team finished 57 points ahead of second-place Fairview, and the Coyote boys team placed 81 points ahead of second-place Watford City. In general, the Coyotes dominated the rest of the field on Friday.
The Lady Coyotes also had their fair share of first-place finishes.
Eleni Lovgren placed first in the 400 meters with a PR of 1 minute and 4.89 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team also placed first finishing in 10 minutes and 30.66 seconds.
Lovgren, Jacque Swanson, Brynna Ames and Dru Zander were on the team.
Kendra Hall finished first in the high jump, with a new PR of 4-09.00.
And Lainey Powell placed first in the long jump, with her PR of 15-00.50.
In nearly every event for both the boys and girls competitions, Williston had one or multiple athletes place in the top five. Team scores and team data is from athletic.net.
Showing up to the meet were nine teams: Dickinson, Watford City, Bainville (MT), Fairview (MT), Sidney (MT), Stanley, Williston Trinity Christian and Turtle Mountain.
The next meet for the Williston boys team is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, on the road at Bismarck for the Denton Relays.
The next meet for the girls is Thursday, April 28 on the road at the Mandan Meet, according to the Western Dakota Association website.