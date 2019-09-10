On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Williston Coyotes gave a great effort in front of their home fans at Legends Field, but eventually fell to the Minot Magicians, 2-0.
It was a cool and crisp evening for soccer in what turned out to be Williston’s most competitive match of the season to this point. In the first half, Minot’s strikers put heavy pressure on the Williston defense and controlled field position for a majority of period. However, Coyotes senior goalkeeper Daniel Pozo Lopez, in his second match after returning to the Williston lineup, stood his ground in the net and did not allow a goal through the game’s first 40 minutes.
Offensively, Williston had a few first half scoring opportunities that did not materialize. Senior Jovany Charles recorded a shot on goal that was stopped early in the half, and with less than eight minutes before the half, fellow senior Renzo Romero’s shot went wide of the Minot goal. At intermission, both teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie.
The first goal of the game came in the second half with 29:21 remaining as a penalty was called against Williston, and Minot was award a free kick. Junior midfielder Cam Bolinske capitalized on the opportunity and broke the scoreless match, giving Minot a 1-0 advantage. The Magicians then took a commanding 2-0 lead after scoring their next goal with 19:40 remaining in the contest.
Williston again had opportunities to score late in the match, but were unsuccessful. Afterwards, Coyotes head coach Ryan Stebbins said that with three seniors back in the lineup; Sergio Rangel, Pozo Lopez, and Juan Lopez, the Coyotes are a far more formidable unit moving forward. “Three seniors that were key to our success last season are here and eligible to play, and we are thrilled to have them back,” Stebbins told the Williston Herald.
Up next, the Coyotes are scheduled for a home match against Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, Sept. 12.