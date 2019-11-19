In 2018-2019, the Williston Coyotes wrestling program went 7-8 in duals, and 4-6 in conference competition.
While this was a big improvement over the previous year, Williston head wrestling coach Shawn Sneva believes there is plenty of things to work on this year in order for his club to maximize their full potential.
"If we want to improve this year as a dual team, we need to start working together as a team and not give up bonus points and pins," Sneva told the Williston Herald. "This will be a big focus for us during the upcoming season."
As far as team goals are concerned, Sneva states that he wants his club to peak at the right time. More specifically, the Williston coach wants to be performing at their best during the WDA Tournament, and into state competition. If that happens, Sneva thinks his team will have an opportunity to qualify for state as a dual team, something Williston has not done in seven years.
"I want to continue to grow throughout the season, and by the time WDA and State come around, we can really get after it," the wrestling coach adds.
In order to accomplish that goal, the Coyotes will be leaning heavily on junior Comstock Krenz, who took fourth place in last year's state tournament, and sophomore Cutter Jones, who place fifth at state. Because of their dedication and commitment to the Coyotes program, Sneva has elected both Krenz and Jones as team captains heading into the season.
"I expect them to help lead our team throughout the year," Sneva said of the two top-five state wrestlers. "My favorite part about gearing up for the season is seeing how excited the team is about getting out and wrestling. Everyone has a lot of enthusiasm, and that gets me really excited."