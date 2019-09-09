On Sept. 6 and 7, the Williston Coyotes girls swim and dive team had a pair of competitions, going 3-2 in the Bismarck Multi-Duals on Friday, and also securing a sixth place finish at the Capital City Invite on Saturday.
In the mult-duals, Williston's top performers included Demi Peterson, who took first in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:00.16. Peterson also came in fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.86 seconds.
Meanwhile, Marisa Branham came in second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:18.72. Additionally, Torgun Knudsen's time of 2:11.39 was good for third place in the 200-yard freestyle. Williston's Jenny Logan also placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 58.98 seconds and 1:14.58.
In relay competition, the group of Ellie Schmit, Branham, Logan and Peterson took third in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:55.93.
At Capital City, Williston finished the day with a sixth-place team score of 195. In individual competition, Peterson once again took first in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:01.96. Branham also took first in the 100-yard breast, pacing the field with her time of 1:10.62. In addition, Branham placed third in the 100-yard free at 57.56 seconds.
In relays, the Coyotes quartet of Knudsen, Branham, Peterson and Logan were the top finishers in the 200-yard medley, clocking in at 1:55.60. In the 400-yard free, Schmit, Peterson, Branham and Knudsen took third place with a final time of 3:54.19.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to host Bismarck Century and Dickinson in a triangular meet at the Williston ARC on Friday, Sept. 13.