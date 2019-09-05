Coming off a pair of first place efforts at the Bowman County Invite on Aug. 29, Williston's boys and girls varsity cross country teams are scheduled to competed in the Mandan Kiwanis Meet, which will take place at the Mandan Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Heading into the competition, boys head coach Shane Wahlstrom says there has not been many surprises thus far for the defending state champions. The Williston running coach has been happy with the weekly improvements from both the boys and the girls teams.
Among the many accomplished runners on this year's squad, senior Micade Shumway is coming off a top overall finish in Bowman, completing the 5k race in 16:37.71 during Williston's last meet. According to Wahlstrom, Shumway is not only a great runner, but a great leader for the team as well. "He is a bit ahead of where he was at last year, but he had a small injury that held him back," Wahlstrom said of Shumway. "This year we are looking at an injury free season and hopefully some career bests as far as place and time during the championship season."
One of the challenges for the boys team will be filling the void left by fellow senior Leif Larsen, who finished 13th at state last year and will not be competing in Mandan due to nagging hamstring issues.
While Wahlstrom is optimistic that Larsen can return to action within the next few weeks, he understands other runners will have to step up and contribute in Larsen's absence. "We need our 6-10 guys to really step up and try to fill the void as best we can. There are many good teams this year and we need to improve our depth as well as our front runners," the Coyote coach adds.
At this point last year, Wahlstrom admits his team was overexerting themselves. Heading into this weekend meet in Mandan, the Williston coaching mentor believes pacing his club for success later in the season will be the most prudent course of action. "We ran into problems after this meet a year ago. Last years team was running really fast times and placing really high, but at the expense of injuries," Wahlstrom recalls. "Hopefully this year will be different and we can stay healthy, which may produce more improvement when it matters most."