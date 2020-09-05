The Coyotes football team scored two touchdowns and made some plays on defense during their 54-13 loss against Bismarck Legacy.
Their first touchdown came early on in the first quarter when senior Christian Minton (#4) recovered a fumble and ran it to the endzone.
And it all happened within seconds.
Williston had possession of the ball when the game started but within the first five minutes or so Bismarck Legacy intercepted a pass from quarterback Kadin Finders (#3) in a devastating first blow for the Coyotes.
But after Legacy gained a first down at their own 20-yard line, the ball snapped and Edens Dumervil (#99) ran right past Legacy’s linemen and took down senior Keagan Woodbury (quarterback for Legacy), as he was attempting to hand the ball to another player, and in doing so forced the fumble.
As soon as Dumervil recorded the strip-sack, Minton picked up the ball and ran it to the endzone, leaving Legacy behind.
“As (Dumervil and Woodbury) went down, the ball fumbled out to the left side and I just picked it up and went,” Minton said after the game. “I just had to pick it up and score.”
Minton said being there when the ball fumbles is super intense and in that moment all he could think about was getting to the endzone.
“All the pressure is on you. Everybody is chasing after you so you just have to make sure you get into the endzone,” Minton said. “When you’re running to the endzone you know you don’t want to get hit so you might want to start running faster.”
Unfortunately, Legacy snapped back and made a touchdown of their own immediately following the Coyotes’ first, and eventually went on to win.
The Coyotes’ second touchdown came in the second half of the game.
With just minutes left in the third quarter, Finders successfully walked the ball down the field by running the ball and gaining a lot of yards with help from running backs JJ Williams and Sawyer Hanson.
And after he threw an incomplete pass to Minton, Finders lined up again in a shotgun formation on Legacy’s 15-yard line and once again relied on what he had been doing for the majority of the game—handing the ball off to Williams.
It worked.
Williams took the ball, cut left and ran it straight to the endzone.
Other important highlights from the game include:
- Dumervil nabbed several sacks and was constantly putting pressure on Legacy’s quarterback.
- Finders tried to gain yards early on in the game by throwing the ball long in several plays and succeeded a few times. Just like in their first game, he was also quick on his feet and quick to act when rushed.
- Williams and Hanson garnered yards for the team in their own respects, aiding Finders by running the ball.
Although the Coyotes lost their second game of the season, their spirits are intact and Minton said as a senior he tells the younger kids on the team that they just have to get back up and go again.
“It can’t get worse, it has to get better,” Minton said.
He said for the rest of the season he hopes to win some games but when asked if it is hard to win he said yes because they have a smaller and younger team.
During an Aug. 25 interview, Andrew Mock, the head coach for the Coyotes, said with only 60 players on the entire football roster (44 on varsity), the team is the smallest one he has had.
Bismarck Legacy had 75 varsity players.
“There are a lot of young kids and they’re going to get used to the fact that they’re all going to play and they’re all going to see some experience and gain that experience,” Mock said during the interview.
The Coyotes’ next game will be against Bismarck Century on Friday, Sept. 18 in Bismarck. It will be Century’s homecoming game.