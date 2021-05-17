The Coyotes had a tough day at the Watford City Golf Invite on Friday, May 14.
Friday’s invite was the first one hosted by Watford City High School, and out of eight schools competing, Williston finished in eighth place with 356 points.
Hunter Rossland and Justin Heller led the way for the Coyotes, both shooting an 85 overall, according to the Western Dakota Association.
Then, Mason Haugenoe finished second for the team after shooting 88 overall.
For the rest of varsity, Jackson Ekblad shot 98, Caden Vaughn shot 104 and Kane Shannon shot 106.
Additionally, the Coyotes were missing their usual lead scorer, James Powers, who was at a track and field meet.
For JV, Aiden Rustand was the highest scorer after he shot 87 overall.
Behind him was Evan Fisher who shot 92, Brayden Ekblad shot 105 and Parker Jackman shot 113, which was his personal best. Friday’s tournament was also the first tournament for Jackman.
Head coach Tony Carmichael said overall, the young golfers gained valuable experience, which they look to use at the next tournament.
He said overall, the positive take away from Friday’s tournament was how well the younger players competed.
“Even though they lack experience…their ability to keep their game in perspective has improved,” he said.
Carmichael said compared to their first few times playing, his younger players are now starting to keep up with varsity members, they’re learning how to deal with twists and turns that golf offers and he said it’s like they have wisdom beyond their years.
But, he said a particular bright spot from Friday was how well Rustand competed.
Carmichael said he has been working with Rustand and during the tournament he played exceptionally well up until the last few holes.
However, Rustand still finished as the lead scorer for JV and was just two strokes behind varsity’s Rossland and Heller.
“I’m really proud of the attitude that Aiden has taken to his game,” Carmichael said. “He’s better than he thinks he is and he’s a hard worker and in time he will be successful.”
Moving forward, Carmichael said his team will have to continue to work on maintaining their focus and sticking to the task at hand.
Instead of worrying about what the score might be or what could have been, he said his team needs to focus on each target as they come up.
In other words, he said his team has to deal with things that don’t always go right and other types of adversity.
The Coyotes are in Bismarck on Monday, May 17th and will play at the Riverwood Golf Course. Then, on May 24 the Coyotes will host their first and only tournament of the season at the Links of North Dakota.