On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Williston Coyotes registered a team score of 259, good for fourth place at the WDA Championships in Bismarck. Bismarck Century’s score of 568 represented the top overall team.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Williston sophomore Marissa Branham took first place with a final time of 2:12.63. She also took second in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 1:08.
Other standout performers from the Coyotes included Demi Peterson who placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.89 seconds) and second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.92). Meanwhile in the 100-yard backstroke, senior Torgun Knudsen notched a third place finish with a time of 1:03.16.
In the 200-yard medley relay competition, Knudsen, Peterson, Branham and Jenny Logan combined for a second place effort (1:53.09).
Up next for the Coyotes, they will be competing in the Class A state meet in Bismarck, on Nov. 15 and 16.