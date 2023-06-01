Williston High School baseball season has come to an end after competing in the WDA regional tournament starting May 25. The Coyotes entered the tournament with an 8-10 WDA record, making them the sixth seed and avoiding the play-in game.
Williston matched up against third-seeded Bismarck Legacy. The Coyotes faced the Sabers in the teams' first game of the year. They split a doubleheader with Legacy winning 14-2 and Williston winning 16-7. The matchup was good for Williston, proving to match up well against the Sabers.
Senior Landen Miller got the start for Williston in the tournament game and pitched three innings before sophomore Chase Collings came on to finish the game.
Williston began the game with a three-run inning. Connor Ekblad, doubled bringing in Hayden Bergstrom. The next batter, Alex Blume, singled, and Kadin Finders scored. A Christian Combs single drove in Ekblad.
It remained a three-score Coyote lead until the bottom of the third. Legacy scored five in the inning. Legacy held on to win 9-3.
The Coyotes dropped into the losers bracket. Williston drew Dickinson in the elimination game, a team the Coyotes know very well. In the season, Williston split four games with the Midgets.
In a close game that came down to the final inning, Dickinson scored first in the bottom of the first. Williston tied it in the second inning with a Garrett Solberg RBI.
The score remained tied until the Midgets scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Down 7-2 heading into the final inning, the Coyotes refused to give up.
With the bases loaded, Max Heen singled to left to drive in two runs. Owen Kok scored on an error that brought the Coyotes within two runs, but that's as close as they got, losing 7-5.
The loss in the WDA concludes an otherwise successful season for the Coyotes. Williston stayed near the top of the WDA as one of the best offenses throughout the season. The Coyotes began the season 7-1, outscoring their opponents 91-39 in that span. The Coyotes finished the season with a winning record of 12-11.
Finders, a senior, and sophomore Blume were selected to the WDA All-Conference team.
The Coyotes will be losing experienced and productive seniors Bergstrom, Combs, Finders, Micah Larson, Teanecee Kpan and Miller but have a bright future with many underclassmen ready to step up.