On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Williston Coyotes girls basketball team visited Watford City and lost their 2019-2020 season opener to the Wolves, 58-50 in a non-conference matchup.
Throughout much of the first half, Williston controlled the pace of the game. Offensively, Coyotes point guard Bridget Carvey distributed the ball to Williston teammates Brooklyn Douglas, Makia Remus and Chesni Strand, who capitalized on open looks in transition, as well as in half court sets. At halftime, Williston enjoyed a 23-17 advantage on the scoreboard.
Midway through the second period, Williston led by as many as nine points, taking a 40-31 lead over Watford City. However, the Wolves battled back from that point, capitalizing on Williston's cold shooting and ball handling issues down the stretch. Watford City led by as many as 10 during their second half surge, and eventually came away with a 58-50 victory over Williston.
For the game, Douglas paced the Coyotes with 15 points and eight rebounds, both team highs. Meanwhile, Watford City's Ashley Holen produced 16 points and nine rebounds in a winning effort for the Wolves.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to host Minot in their home opener, on Donn Skadeland Night, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.