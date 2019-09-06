For the second consecutive night, the Williston Coyotes volleyball team came up short in John Cole Gymnasium.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the Coyotes were defeated by Bismarck St. Mary’s, 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-19). Williston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first set before St. Mary’s began to take control of the contest. The momentum St. Mary’s gained in the first set carried over into the second as they went on to take that set as well, 25-18.
In the third set and facing match point, Williston made a late rally to the delight of the home crowd. However, St. Mary’s regained its composure to eventually secure a third set victory to clinch the match.
Up next for the Coyotes, they are scheduled to take on Mandan at home on Friday, Sept. 13.