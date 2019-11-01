It was Senior Night for the Williston Coyote volleyball players during their home contest against the Bismarck Demons on Friday, Nov. 1. However, the Demons came into the evening boasting an overall season record of 17-6.
Bismarck was able to control matters throughout the game, beating Williston in straight sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25-12. Friday’s defeat drops the Coyotes season record to 5-24.
Williston’s next game will also take place at home against Bismarck Legacy on Saturday, Nov. 2. For weekend coverage of Coyote volleyball, please go to willistonherald.com.