In changing seasons there are markers that indicate when the weather is about to change. Cool air, changing leaves, and Coyote Football tell us that Fall is right around the corner.
The Coyotes opened up their season against Grand Forks Red River at home on Friday and were eager to make a mark on the season. Both teams played with high emotion throughout their first game and were determined to gain an edge. The Coyotes controlled the first half through great defense and methodical offense holding a 20-8 lead at halftime.
The Roughriders would come out of halftime and their offense started to show life. Midway through the third quarter, Grand Forks would score a touchdown and convert the two point conversion to give the Coyotes a slim, 20-16, four point lead.
The Coyotes looked to run the clock out while producing offense, but would be forced to punt giving Red River an opportunity to score. The crowd was at the edge of their seats in support of the Coyotes throughout the intense drive as the Roughriders made it down to the Coyotes end zone and were in a 'goal to go' situation. The Coyotes showed great poise and focus as they held the Roughriders on fourth and inches at their goal line to force the turnover on downs.
The Coyotes now had the ball at their own goal line, after successful rushes up the middle from Senior Michael Walker the Coyotes had some room to breathe. Grand Forks would manage to get the ball back in the final minutes, however, as Williston gave every last ounce of energy they had from a grueling game as they looked to make a couple more stops. The Roughriders had all their timeouts at their disposal in the final drive and slowly crept towards the end zone. In the final seconds Grand Forks QB Pearce Parks crossed the goal line from a bootleg to the opposite sideline.
The Coyotes would lose, 24-20 in their opening day matchup, but showed a lot of promise throughout the game as the Coyotes stayed strong throughout the entire game and fed off the teammates around them. With their backs to the wall the defense showed no quit that will be beneficial as the season moves forward.
Williston Coyotes Head Coach Mark Kennedy remarked on the emotional game as the Williston heads into a new era of Coyote Football.
"I thought our boys played well," Kennedy said. "Friday night there were a lot of emotions and excitement before the game, and we could feel it. Our boys showed a new brand of Coyote Football, and we are excited to continue growing as a team." He added.
Williston will be on the road for their next game on Friday in a matchup against Fargo South.