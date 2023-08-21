In changing seasons there are markers that indicate when the weather is about to change. Cool air, changing leaves, and Coyote Football tell us that Fall is right around the corner. 

The Coyotes opened up their season against Grand Forks Red River at home on Friday and were eager to make a mark on the season. Both teams played with high emotion throughout their first game and were determined to gain an edge.  The Coyotes controlled the first half through great defense and methodical offense holding a 20-8 lead at halftime. 



Tags

Load comments