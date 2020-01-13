The Williston Coyotes took to the ice with heavy hearts on Saturday, Jan. 11 as it marked the first game for the boys hockey program since the passing of JV freshman forward Boston Glueckert. Before the contest, Coyotes varsity head coach Tyler Jundt spoke about the morale of the team following the tragic death of Williston’s beloved student-athlete.
“This is a difficult time for all of us, and there is simply no way around it,” Jundt told the Williston Herald. “This is a time when the Coyote family needs to remain strong and bond together, and I think we can do that.”
As for the game itself, Williston got off to a strong start in a non-conference matchup with Mayville-Portland. WHS sophomore forward Ashton Collings scored the first goal of the game in the first period as Jackson Ekblad and Anthony Hickel were credited with assists on the play.
In the second, WHS junior Kyle Mischke added an unassisted goal as Williston jumped out to a 2-0 advantage nearly 11 minutes into period. From that point, Mayville-Portland answered back with a pair of goals in the second and third to tie up the contest at 2-2.
Late in the third, Williston momentarily regained the lead on the strength of an unassisted goal by junior forward Hunter Rossland. However, Noah Mehus of the Ice Dawgs scored the game-tying goal with just 58 seconds remaining in the period to send the contest into overtime.
Roughly five and a half minutes into the extra session, Mayville-Portland’s Mitchell Coleman scored the game winning goal on an assist from Mehus to send Williston to its fourth defeat in five games. For the year, Williston’s record now stands at 4-6 overall, and 3-3 in conference play. The Coyotes are scheduled to face the Minot Magicians in their next contest at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Varsity competition is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the Williston girls hockey team was defeated by West Fargo United on the road, 2-0. Their next matchup is scheduled to take place at Minot on Thursday, Jan. 16.