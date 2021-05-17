A five-game winning streak is now in effect for the Williston High School baseball team, as everything went right for the Coyotes in a pair of wins over Jamestown on Friday, May 14.
The Coyotes picked up 11-1 and 4-0 wins over Jamestown, with pitching being the deciding factor in the shutout win and some big bats being the key in the 10-run win.
Specifically in the 11-1 win, Carter Bakken had a tremendous game at the plate, driving in six runs to lead the Coyotes, which included a home run. All game information was taken from GameChanger.
Williston’s lead was only 4-1 after the fifth inning, but in the seventh inning, the Coyotes exploded for seven runs to ice the game.
Grant Cymbaluk kicked off that big sixth inning with a double to left field, and with him on second base, Chase Brannin was able to lay down a bunt and get on base, putting runners on the corners.
Up next, Kadin Finders singled to right field, driving in Cymbaluk to give Williston a 5-1 lead. Brannin advanced to third and Finders advanced to second on the throw in.
Riley Erickson walked, loading the bases with no outs for Alex Ewert. Ewert hit a ground ball to the third baseman, reaching first base, but Brannin was out at home trying to score.
With the bases still loaded, Ashton Collings walked, bringing in Finders. After that, Kyle Mischke also walked, bringing in Erickson to make the score then 7-1 in Williston’s favor.
Then, Bakken delivered with the bases loaded, doubling to left field and driving in Ewert and Collings, making Williston’s lead now 9-1.
After another out and Cymbaluk walked, Mischke scored on a passed ball and Bakken scored on a wild pitch, giving Williston its 11-1 lead.
Bakken’s other runs batted in came in the fifth inning, where he hit his three-run home run, and in the third inning, where he singled to drive in Erickson.
In the blowout win, Bakken also led the team with three hits. Mischke, Cymbaluk, Brannin, Finders and Erickson all had one hit each as well, and Collings, Mischke and Finders each had an RBI.
On the mound, Collings pitched all six innings, giving up just the one run on five hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
In the 4-0 shutout win, Kyle Mischke did great on the mound, also pitching the complete game. He only allowed six hits and didn’t walk any batters, while striking out one.
Collings, Erickson, Finders and Huntor Mapes each had an RBI for Williston, and Collings, Bakken, Erickson, Finders and Mapes accounted for the Coyotes’ hits, with Mapes getting two hits.
According to the Western Dakota Association website, the Coyotes only have two games left before the postseason, which is a doubleheader against Mandan on Tuesday, May 18.