Williston High School’s baseball team not only entered their longest winning streak of the season after a win on Thursday, May 13, but they also ended Bismarck Legacy's longest winning streak.
The Coyotes defeated Legacy 11-3 in a blowout win, and Williston’s scoring in the first two innings was all they needed to hold Legacy off.
The Coyotes are now on a three-game winning streak and successfully ended Legacy's 12-game winning streak.
Thursday's game was a non-conference match, according to the WDA.
Williston started early with three runs in the first inning, followed by one more run in the second.
Legacy did answer back early on and kept the game close, scoring one run in the second and two in the third to make the score 4-3, still in Williston’s favor.
The Coyotes, though, scored seven runs combined in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to pull away and bury Legacy.
Both Williston and Legacy each had seven hits total, but the Coyotes were able to be efficient with their at-bats.
Williston’s big inning came in the fifth, when the Coyotes scored four runs.
Sawyer Hanson and Derek Lee kicked off the inning with a pair of walks, and with Christian Combs up at the plate, Hanson and Lee both stole a base to advance to third and second base.
Combs was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Kadin Finders.
While Finders was at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Hanson to score and allowed Lee and Combs to move up a base.
Finders singled and drove in Lee, and Riley Erickson, who pinch ran for Combs, advanced to third.
Erickson was able to score on an error, and Finders was also able to score after Alex Ewert grounded out.
Hanson led the Coyotes with four runs batted in, and Kyle Mischke had two RBIs. Finders and Ewert also had one RBI each.
Mischke, Hanson and Ashton Collings each had two hits to lead Williston, and Finders had Williston’s other hit.
Collings, Mischke, Hanson, Lee and Kallen Clouse all had one walk each.
Clouse got the start on the mound for Williston, giving up three runs but striking out three batters in three innings pitched.
Carter Bakken also pitched three innings, giving up just one hit and three walks, while striking out three batters. Grant Cymbaluk closed out the game with one inning pitched, allowing just two hits.