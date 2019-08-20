On Tuesday, Aug. 20 the Williston Coyotes finished up in third place at the Prairie West Golf Course, in Mandan, shooting a team score of 333. Only Bismarck Century (320) and Minot (329) outshot Williston on the day. It was the third time in four meets this season in which the Coyotes have placed third.
For the second consecutive meet, sophomore Carrie Carmichael was Williston's top performer as she shot a 78. This coming after a season best score of 73 at the Dickinson Invite on Aug. 19.
Meanwhile, Carmichael's older sister Kaleigh registered a score of 80, and Maddison Miller's 86 rounded out Williston's top three golfers on the afternoon.
Up next for the Coyotes, they will travel to the Tom O'Leary Golf Course, in Bismarck, to compete in the Century Invite on Aug. 27.