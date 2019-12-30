On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Williston Coyotes boys hockey team faced off against the Dickinson Midgets in a non-conference matchup, eventually losing on the road 5-4.
Trailing 4-1 in the second period, WHS rallied back with three unanswered goals to tie things up at 4-4 in the third. Goals from Jackson Ekblad, Ashton Collings in the second, and a score from Carter Bakken in the third were responsible for getting the Coyotes back in the game during that run.
However, Dickinson's Joseph Pavek made the deciding play of the game with a goal late in the third period to thwart the Williston comeback bid.
Now with a season mark of 3-5, and a conference record of 2-3, the Coyotes will look to put an end to their three-game skid in their next contest against the Mandan Braves. That game is scheduled to take place on the road on Friday, Jan. 3.