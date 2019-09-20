Following their 13th place finish in the West Fargo Sheyenne Invite, the Williston Coyotes were back on the court to face the Mandan Braves at Davidson Park. As things turned out, Williston was defeated in a closely contested match, 5-4.
In singles competition, Williston’s top three players, Colby Nehring, Parker Rude and Mason Haugenoe all won their matches. While No. 1 player Nehring defeated Mandan senior Ben Gartner in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Rude won his match against Coby Wolf in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 2 position. In the No. 3 slot, Haugenoe topped Trevor Elijah, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles play, the No. 1 Williston duo of Nehring and Haugenoe won in straight sets over Brady Helbling and Keaton Pritchett, 6-3, 6-2.
Up next, Williston is scheduled to face Bismarck Century in a road match on Monday, Sept. 23.