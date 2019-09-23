On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Williston Coyote boys and girls varsity cross country teams each took first place at the Poplar Invite, in Montana.
While the Williston boys ended the day with a team score of 25, the girls concluded matters with a team score of 24. In addition, Williston's boys and girls JV teams also took first place in their competitions, scoring 28 and 31 respectively.
For the varsity boys, Micade Shumway was the overall winner on the day, completing the 5,000 meter race in 15:30.11. In third place, Coyote teammate Gunnar Alvarado clocked in 16:04.74. The next fastest boy from Williston was freshman Fynn Krenz, who came in sixth place with a time of 16:34.74.
On the girls side, sophomore Eleni Lovgren paced the field, clocking in at 18:36.93. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Sierra Watterud came in fourth place for the Coyotes at 20:14.27. In addition, Coyote freshman Marenn Larsen also was among the top 10, coming in at ninth with a time of 21:26.80.