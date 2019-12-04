In their last contest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Williston Coyotes boys hockey team defeated WDA foe Dickinson on the road, 6-5 in an overtime thriller. Now with an overall record of 2-1 on the year, Coyotes head coach Tyler Jundt shared his thoughts on the team's most recent performance. Here is what Jundt told the Williston Herald via email.
WHS got off to a 3-0 lead in the second period, what were the keys to jumping out ahead against Dickinson?
Jundt: We focused on three things. Communication, playing with speed, and being physical. We did all three of those things for the majority of two periods and that got us a three goal lead.
Share your thoughts on that wild third period with six total goals scored between the two teams
Jundt: We showed a lack of discipline in the third period and overtime. We went away from the things that make us successful and we had some guys make some selfish decisions. Our group has a lot of potential, but we have a number of areas in our game that we have to clean up.
Describe the game winning OT goal scored by Ashton Collings with the assist by Dale Kjorstad, what happened on that play?
Jundt: We finally decided to set a power play up and play a team game, and it led to a shot from the point and a rebound goal from Collings.
What were some of the things that you liked from the Coyotes that night, and what are some things you need to work on moving forward?
Jundt: Our start was fantastic and it showed the hockey that we are capable of playing. We are no doubt concerned about our lack of adjustments. Right now we have some guys playing the game the right way, but we also have some guys that are not buying into what we are trying to do. A team is always much stronger than a group of individuals and right now I wouldn't say that we are always playing as a team.
Your next opponent is Bismarck High on Saturday, Dec. 7. What do you know about Bismarck's team this year, and what will be the keys to victory in that matchup?
Jundt: I don't know much about Bismarck High at all and that's fine. Right now the focus needs to be on us and our own play. If we play to our ability we can live with whatever the end result is.