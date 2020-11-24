The Williston High School Coyote Clay Target League placed first in its conference for Fall 2020.
For the fall 2020 Trap League, 25 high school teams are assigned to five conferences based on team size.
The Coyotes compete in 1A conference five and placed above Legacy High School with 9,786.5 total points over a five-week run.
Other schools in conference five include Century, Mandan and Oak Grove Lutheran High School.
Overall, the Coyotes shot in three different disciplines—five stand, sporting clays and trap.
Penny Slagle, head coach for the league, said in an email that 11 athletes shot in five stand, 19 shot in sporting clays and 91 athletes shot in trap.
“Our kids did awesome in the two new disciplines for this being their first year” Slagle said.