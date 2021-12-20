WHS HOCKEY 30 Years

Members of the 1991 Williston High School hockey team pose with members of the current team and the 1991 high school advisory board.

 Submitted Photo

The Williston High School boys hockey team celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The original 1991 team was introduced and joined by current members.

The Coyotes also hosted Bismarck High and lost 3-2.

It was the first Coyote loss this season.

First Period: 1. W, Jackson Ekblad (Carter Bakken, Colby Nehring), 7:27; 2. B, Brady Korsmo (Remington Richardson, Beau Bitz), 2:15; 3. Carson Sebastian (unassisted), 16:18

Second Period: 4. W, Ekblad (Ashton Collings, Chase Collings), 9:27

Third Period: 5. B, Korsmo (Bitz, Hunter Acker), 4:20

Goalie Saves: B: Carter Schafer, 13-6-6-25; W: Mason Haugenoe, 10-11-3-24

Notes: Bismarck High won its fifth-straight game...Williston dropped its first game. Records: Bismarck High, 5-1-0-0 Overall; 5- 0-0-0 WDA; Williston, 4-1-0-0 Overall; 2-1- 0-0 WDA

