A successful season for the Williston High School boys track and field team is now wrapping up, as some of the top Williston athletes get ready to compete at the state track meet.
The state tournament will kick off Friday, May 28 in Bismarck and looking back on the season as a whole, Alex Gilbertson, the head coach of the boys team, said that the Coyotes have done really well.
“I was pleased with the season,” he said. “We won a few meets, we won three or four, which hasn’t been one of our objectives in the past. But once we realized the possibility of getting a few meets here and there, that was a nice surprise.”
As a team and as individual athletes, Gilbertson added that the Coyotes hit some goals this season.
One of the aspects of the team that gives a nice outlook for the future is the fact that a lot of point-getters are athletes that aren’t seniors, Gilbertson said.
Ethan Moe, who is one of the younger athletes (a sophomore), will be one of the athletes spearheading the Coyotes’ charge into the state meet on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
Gilbertson said that Moe was actually named the team MVP this season, an award given based on performances at certain meets.
Moe said this year was interesting because it was technically his first season of high school track.
Overall, though, he said he was able to progress and get better throughout the season.
Moe has been a consistent point-getter for the Coyotes this season, excelling in the 800 meter and 1600 meter race. Moe has the fourth-best 1600 time in North Dakota according to Athletic.net, and he has the 10th-fastest 800 time.
The bare minimum at state, for awards, would be eighth place, but Moe said he wants to place well. Specifically, he said he’s looking to finish among the top four in the 1600 meter race.
Overall, Moe said he thinks the athletes going to state will represent Williston well. In total, 12 athletes from the boys team will be competing.
Williston has competed well at every meet this season, and Gilbertson said he expects his team to continue to do well at state too.
Looking at the state competition, there are a lot of different things to think about for the Coyotes, Gilbertson added.
For some of the athletes going, it will be their first time competing at state, and in general, athletes have to handle the pressure that comes with competing on that level.
He added that nerves will be a big thing for all athletes there to manage.
No matter what, though, this weekend will be the time to see who is able to step up and bring home some hardware.
“We’ll see who comes to perform,” Gilbertson said.