The Williston Coyotes (5-21) notched their first home win of the 2019 season, defeating Turtle Mountain Community in four sets (25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25) at Jon Cole Gymnasium on Oct. 22.
The Coyotes controlled matters in the first set as they defeated the Bravettes 25-15. In the second, Williston found themselves trailing at one point, 14-17. However, the Coyotes regrouped to go on an 11-2 run, closing out the set with a victory which was punctuated by a Rachel Anfinson kill at the net.
In the third, TMC battled hard and controlled most of the set, eventually outlasting Williston 25-20 to send the game into a fourth set.
In the fourth, both teams were tied up at 9-9 early in the period. The Coyotes then rallied for five straight points to make the score 14-9, at which point TMC elected to call a timeout. During the stoppage, officials discussed whether or not Turtle Mountain Community was in violation of high school eligibility rules, which only allow players to play a total of six sets per night between both JV and varsity games.
After about 10 to 15 minutes of discussion, no penalty was issued to TMC, and play resumed. The Bravettes proceeded to go on a 12-4 run, and jumped out to a 21-18 advantage. Then the Coyotes came storming back to tie up the ball game at 23-23, and again at 24-24.
With another point by Williston to make the score 25-24, the Coyotes were unable to clinch the win, and play continued following a TMC scoring play. Shortly after that, and with the score 26-25 in favor of Williston, Coyote senior Brooklyn Douglas’ kill at the net clinched the victory to the delight of the home crowd in attendance.
Up next for Williston, they are scheduled to face Jamestown on the road on Friday, Oct. 25.