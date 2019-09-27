On Friday, Sept. 27, the Williston Coyotes defeated the Jamestown Bluejays, 27-21 at homecoming. As things turned out, the contest would not be decided until the final play of the game.
Williston got off to an inauspicious start in the first quarter as a Charlie Whitlock interception was returned for a touchdown by Jamestown defensive back Jacob Hilgeman for the first score of the game.
Later in the period, Coyote junior running back J.J. Williams would even things up at 7-7 as he scored Williston’s first touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first. Early in the second quarter, Hilgeman scored his second touchdown of the game, this time on the offensive side of the ball, which gave Jamestown a 14-7 advantage.
Once again, Williston relied on their workhorse halfback Williams to get back in the ballgame. On a fourth and goal situation with less than a minute before the half, the junior tailback came down with a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone to make the score 14-14 heading into the locker room. In the third quarter, Hilgeman and Williams each traded touchdown scores once again as both players ended the night with three trips to the end zone for their respective teams.
Heading into the final quarter tied at 21-21, and having to play catch up for virtually the entire game, Williston enjoyed their first lead of the hotly contested battle when a Whitlock rushing score with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes a 27-21 advantage. The extra point was no good, and it was up to the Coyote defense to preserve the lead.
Jamestown began their final offensive drive from Williston’s 47-yard line with 30.9 seconds to go and no timeouts left. They advanced the ball down to the Williston 12-yard line with 6.4 seconds to go before a Williston sack ended the ballgame, which sent the Coyote home crowd into a frenzy.
Now 3-2 on the season, Williston’s next ballgame is scheduled to take place at Bismarck Legacy on Oct. 4.