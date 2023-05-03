The Williston High School baseball team stayed hot in its last four games against Dickinson and St. Mary's.

The Coyotes swept the Midgets on April 28 in a doubleheader 10-4 and 5-4. On Tuesday, the Coyotes split with the Saints, winning 6-0 and losing 6-3. The team improved to 10-4 with no signs of slowing down. 



Tags

Load comments