The Williston High School baseball team stayed hot in its last four games against Dickinson and St. Mary's.
The Coyotes swept the Midgets on April 28 in a doubleheader 10-4 and 5-4. On Tuesday, the Coyotes split with the Saints, winning 6-0 and losing 6-3. The team improved to 10-4 with no signs of slowing down.
One thing that is consistent with this team is the offense. The confidence the team has in all of the hitters is apparent with the vocal support from the dugout with every plate appearance. On their six-game winning streak earlier in the season, they outscored opponents 70-21.
"Overall, every hitter was finding a way on base," coach Aaron Finders said. "They have been getting base hits, or walking, or getting hit by pitches. When we have guys on base, we are able to put some pressure by baserunning. We have had some good-hitting practices; we have some good kids here.”
Players also agree that the strength of this team is their hitting and comradery with each other.
“Our batting lineup is just solid one through nine," senior infielder Kadin Finders said. "We all have confidence in each other no matter who's at the plate, could be the seven, eight, nine hitters. The other team thinks, ‘oh it’s just the seven, eight, nine batters,' but in our lineups it's not just the seven, eight, nine; we are all confident in each other.”
All this confidence might be attributed to being coached by head coach Aaron Finders for their entire high school careers. Most of the seniors have been playing together all four years.
"Playing together all these years, and having the same coach growing up really helps," senior pitcher Landen Miller said. "We have really bonded together. Now we are playing like a team really well. I think that's a big part of our success.”
The bats getting hot quickly and giving the team an early lead in most games has taken a lot of pressure off the defense and lets the pitcher focus on throwing strikes. Senior catcher Christian Combs is connected with all of the pitchers behind the plate, giving signals to the pitcher as well as letting the defense know what's coming.
"We try to set it up so our guys' pitching can easily tell what to throw, when to throw it, and they have their defense behind them that knows what they are going to throw, so they know where to play,” Combs said.